Home Sport Football

Bewildered football fans take on VAR

The Video Assistant Referee system is supposed to eradicate any doubt that the right decision has been taken over goals, penalties and other key moments.

Published: 12th August 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system for representational purpose (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: The use of VAR for the first time in the Premier League bewildered fans and experts alike at the weekend, prompting demands for change.

The Video Assistant Referee system, previously used in England in the FA and League Cups, is supposed to eradicate any doubt that the right decision has been taken over goals, penalties and other key moments.

There were several contentious calls. They included a penalty retaken by Manchester City's Sergio Aguero because of encroachment by defenders in the 5-0 hammering of West Ham. There was also a disallowed goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers Leander Dendoncker due to the ball striking team-mate Willy Boly on the arm before he scored.

"We are going to have to play with our hands chopped off in future," was the reaction from Wolves captain Conor Coady.   

Shearer, though, took issue with leaving the paying fans inside the stadia unaware of why the decision has either been taken or over-ruled.

TV viewers, in contrast, see the images being studied by the VAR referee --  based in a studio in a suburb in the west of London -- although they cannot hear the conversation between the officials.     

"What would be a massive improvement for me would be if the fans could actually hear what the referee is hearing from the VAR officials," Shearer wrote in his column for The Sun.

"After all, the fans pay the money to be inside the stadium and watch their team play, so if they can hear why the referee or the VAR official has come to a particular decision then that would benefit everyone.

"If they know why the decision has been made and they can hear it then it would give them a better understanding of what's going on."

Lack of transparency

The lack of transparency was highlighted in Martin Samuel's column for The Daily Mail, in which he revealed that after the match neither West Ham nor Manchester City directors knew why Aguero's penalty had been retaken.

"The reason for the re-shoot was sent, by email, to members of the press about 10 minutes after the incident; perhaps when the Premier League heard even City's fans, whose team had benefited from the call, serenading the officials with a chorus of, 'What the f*** is going on?'" wrote Samuel.

Former leading English referee Keith Hackett concurred about the need for more transparency in his column for The Daily Telegraph.  

"My last plea, however, would be for an even greater emphasis on transparency," wrote Hackett.

"The Premier League should publish, as a matter of routine, a breakdown of all the VAR checks made during a match, detailing what they were for and what the verdict was.

"I would also be keen on the video footage being studied in Stockley Park (where the VAR referee is based) being played on the big screen inside the grounds, so fans can understand what is happening in real time.

"Innovations can be hard to gain acceptance -– the more transparent and open the authorities are about how they are being used, and why, the better for everyone."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Video Assistant Referee Premier League
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp