Great start for me, team: Harry Maguire on Manchester United's win

Manchester United outclassed Chelsea 4-0 as Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James scored for the club.

Published: 12th August 2019 06:49 PM

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Photo |AFP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Manchester United defeating Chelsea in their first match of the Premier League 2019/20 season is a "great start" for him and the team, said defender Harry Maguire.

The former Leicester City footballer was signed on by Manchester United last week, and Sunday's game was his first representing United.

"It is a great start for myself and the team. We rode our luck a bit first half but second, we were much more ourselves," Goal.com quoted Maguire as saying on Sunday.

Rashford registered two goals (18th minute and 67th minute) whereas Martial and James scored goals in the 65th and 81st minute, respectively.

"It is the first game at Old Trafford, so I think there were nerves. We gave the ball away in dangerous areas. We moved it nicely second half and our front three are so dangerous on the break," Maguire said.

The defender opined that the team should look to make Old Trafford (home ground of Manchester United) their fortress.

"We knew there were only two clean sheets last year here. We need to make it a fortress," Maguire said.

"I felt good. I've only had three or four days with the lads. I am going to get fitter and better," he added.

The team will next take on Wolves on August 19.

United had finished at the sixth position in the Premier League 2018/19 season with 66 points from 38 matches.

TAGS
Manchester United Harry Maguire Chelsea
