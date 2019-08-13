Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa sustains left thigh injury

By IANS

MADRID: Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has injured his left thigh during a friendly against Juventus in Sweden, the La Liga side announced on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Spaniard of Brazilian descent was replaced by Ivan Saponjic after he felt a muscle pain in the 90th minute of Saturday's match that ended 2-1 in favor of Atletico.

"Diego Costa suffers a muscle injury in the adductors of the left thigh," the club said in a statement, reports Efe news.

Atletico added that Costa "underwent an MRI scan at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra and is pending response to treatment."

The Spanish capital's premier side is set to host Getafe on Sunday in the opening week of the new season.

Costa, however, will not take part in the game because he was handed an eight-match ban last season after he insulted a referee during his side's 2-0 loss to Barcelona.