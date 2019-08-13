Home Sport Football

Ivan Perisic joins Bayern Munich on one-year loan from Inter Milan

Perisic, 30, is widely considered to be Bayern's back-up option after their bid to sign Leroy Sane was derailed by the Manchester City winger's recent knee injury.

Published: 13th August 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Ivan Perisic. (Photo | AFP)

Ivan Perisic. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have signed Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic on a one-year loan deal, the club confirmed Tuesday.

"Ivan will help us immediately with his many years of international experience," said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"He is technically gifted and flexible in attack."

Perisic, 30, is widely considered to be Bayern's back-up option after their bid to sign Leroy Sane was derailed by the Manchester City winger's recent knee injury.

The 2018 World Cup finalist had already confirmed the transfer to German media after he was spotted undergoing a medical check in Munich on Monday. 

According to Bild newspaper, Bayern have paid five million Euros ($5.6m) for the Croatian international, with the option to buy him outright for around 20 million Euros at the end of the season. 

Perisic is a familiar name in Germany, having won the Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund and the German Cup with Wolfsburg earlier in his career. 

"I am very happy to be back in Germany. Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in Europe. We don't want to just win the league and cup, we also want to attack the Champions League," said Perisic.

He also played under Bayern coach Niko Kovac during the latter's two-year spell as Croatia coach between 2013 and 2015. 

"I am sure that Ivan will integrate quickly as he already knows the Bundesliga and Niko Kovac," added Salihamidzic.

Perisic's current contract at Inter runs until 2022, but he was reportedly set to play less of a role under new coach Antonio Conte. 

At Bayern, he will provide much-needed reinforcement on the wing following the departure of veteran club icons Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the end of last season. 

The German giants had initially targeted Sane, but turned their attentions to Perisic after the Manchester City winger tore his anterior cruciate ligament last week, potentially ruling him out until early 2020. 

It remains unclear whether Bayern will still make a bid for Sane despite his injury. Yet several former Bayern players have insisted that Perisic would be more than just a plan B. 

"I don't think Perisic is an emergency solution, he is a fantastic player who can help Bayern immediately and won't need any time to adjust," former Bayern captain Stefan Effenberg told Sport1. 

Bayern launch their Bundesliga season at home to Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bayern Munich Ivan Perisic Inter Milan
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp