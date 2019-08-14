Home Sport Football

Frank Lampard confident for UEFA Super Cup despite Kante question mark

Lampard is prepared to give youth a chance after a transfer ban prevented Chelsea from signing any new players in the close season.

Published: 14th August 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Frank Lampard

Lampard is eager to mark just his second competitive match in charge with a trophy | AP

By AFP

ISTANBUL: Chelsea coach Frank Lampard was set to make a late decision on the fitness of N'Golo Kante for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash with Liverpool in Istanbul, a match he is "optimistic" the London club can win.

The France midfielder has been struggling with a knee injury that saw him fly home early from the club's pre-season trip to Japan and meant he started on the bench in Sunday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

ALSO READ | Liverpool, Chelsea gear up for UEFA Super Cup showdown

Kante came on in the second half of their Premier League opener but Lampard revealed another knock picked up at Old Trafford has left a question mark over the 28-year-old's presence at the Vodafone Park, home of Besiktas.

"The selection of N'Golo Kante on the bench was purely because he had an injury in pre-season. He wasn't ready for the game but I'm very aware of how important he is for us as a player," Lampard said.

"He also picked up another small injury in the game so we are assessing that with regards to tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Turning to youth

Lampard also confirmed that Brazilian winger Willian and German centre-back Antonio Rudiger will start on the bench as they continue to recover fitness following spells on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, young duo Tammy Abraham (21) and Mason Mount (20) will hope to keep their places after starting at the weekend, with Lampard prepared to give youth a chance after a transfer ban prevented Chelsea from signing any new players in the close season.

"I'll pick the best team to win the game, regardless of age. Mason Mount deserved his chance on absolute merit as opposed to age," Lampard insisted.

"I will have no fears to play young players, it's important at a club like Chelsea that we do that, but they need to deserve the chance."

ALSO READ | UEFA Super Cup: Stephen Warnock expects more silverware for Liverpool

Lampard is eager to mark just his second competitive match in charge with a trophy, all the more so after losing this match as a Chelsea player in 2012 and 2013.

"It means a lot to the club," he said. "I know that first hand because I lost two: one in poor circumstances because we lost against Atletico Madrid having been champions of Europe.

"We were far, far off in that game. It was different against (Bayern) Munich, we lost unfortunately but I understand the feeling that when you work hard to get into this game, which is a game between two champions, it's important as a club like Chelsea that we give everything to try to win it."

The former Derby County boss added: "I am optimistic because I believe in the players and I believe we are here in the final because we deserve to be here.

"I am very proud to be here managing the team but I am also very understanding of the quality of Liverpool.

"We know it's going to be a big test, but yes I believe in my players and if we play to our maximum we can win the match."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Super Cup Chelsea Liverpool Frank Lampard N'Golo Kante
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp