Home Sport Football

No fears for Frappart as French referee prepares to make history in UEFA Super Cup

Stephanie Frappart has already been a trailblazer for female referees and will create history in the UEFA Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Published: 14th August 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Stephanie Frappart

Last season, Frappart became the first female to officiate a Ligue 1 match. | AP

By AFP

ISTANBUL: France's Stephanie Frappart has no concerns about the scrutiny she will face in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea when she becomes the first woman to referee a major men's match in European competition.

"I don't think so. We have to prove physically, technically and tactically that we are the same as the men. I'm not afraid about that. Nothing changes for me," Frappart said on the eve of the match in Istanbul between the reigning European champions and the winners of last season's Europa League.

ALSO READ | Stephanie Frappart becomes first female referee to officiate UEFA Super Cup

Frappart, 35, has already been a trailblazer for female referees. Earlier this year she became the first woman to take charge of a match in Ligue 1 in her home country. She has since been promoted to the French top flight's pool of referees on a permanent basis.

"Of course my life has changed because I am more popular now all over the world," she said, insisting that refereeing a men's match is the same for her. "I think there is not a lot of difference, because football is the same."

Along with her assistants, compatriot Manuela Nicolosi and Ireland's Michelle O'Neill, Frappart also took charge of the women's World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands last month. Nicolosi and O'Neill will assist her again in Istanbul.

Roberto Rosetti, UEFA's head of refereeing, said he came up with the idea of appointing Frappart for such a high-profile men's fixture after watching her at the women's World Cup.

ALSO READ | Liverpool, Chelsea gear up for UEFA Super Cup showdown

"I hope she will inspire thousands of younger women referees all over the world," he said, a sentiment shared by the Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard.

"It's great news, I'm very pleased to be a part of this moment in history which is very much due," said Lampard.

"I think we were very slow everywhere on this and now we are trying to make strides. There is still a long way to go but in terms of tomorrow (Wednesday) it is a huge moment."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp added: "I am happy that we can be part of a historic moment. It's a very smart decision to have a woman referee a very, very important game."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Super Cup Liverpool Chelsea
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp