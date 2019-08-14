Home Sport Football

These two are the best defenders in business according to Chelsea's Pedro 

Chelsea forward player Pedro on Wednesday hailed Virgil van Dijk and Spanish team-mate Sergio Ramos ahead of UEFA Super Cup meeting with Liverpool.

Published: 14th August 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pedro

Chelsea forward Pedro (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Chelsea forward player Pedro on Wednesday hailed Virgil van Dijk and Spanish team-mate Sergio Ramos ahead of UEFA Super Cup meeting with Liverpool.

"They are very good central defenders, probably at this time at the top," Goal.com quoted Pedro as saying.

The 32-year-old said Dijk and Ramos are very strong defenders as both have performed well with their respective sides lately. Dijk won the PFA Players' Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season for his performance.

"Sergio Ramos is very good. I know him very well: great defender, great with the ball. Van Dijk is also the same: so strong, very good in the air, scores goals. He's in a good moment. Last season with Liverpool, he had a great season winning the Champions League and the best player in the premier league. He's in a good moment and he's a good defender," he added.

Sergio Ramos | AFP

Pedro will play his fourth Super Cup final. He had won the last three finals.

"It's another trophy, it's good when you start the season winning a trophy - it's good for confidence, for the future," Pedro said.

"Liverpool are a strong team with great players, a solid team, good on the counter. We need to read the game well, stay compact all the time and when we create chances we need to score if we want to win," he added.

The Super Cup is an annual football match which is organised by UEFA and it is contested between the reigning champions of the two main European club competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

 Virgil van Dijk | AFP

Champions League 2018/19 was won by Liverpool whereas Europa League was won by Chelsea.

Liverpool and Chelsea take on each other in the Super Cup later today. The match will be historic as referee Stephanie Frappar will become the first female official to adjudicate in a UEFA men's match. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pedro Chelsea Virgil van Dijk Sergio Ramo UEFA Super Cup Chelsea vs Liverpool Defenders
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp