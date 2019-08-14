UEFA Super Cup: Stephen Warnock expects more silverware for Liverpool

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Champions League high is yet to wear off for Liverpool but former Reds defender Stephen Warnock believes the next trophy can’t come sooner at the club. And Liverpool have the chance to do exactly that, in the European Super Cup clash against Chelsea on Wednesday in Istanbul.

“You just want to lift a trophy,” Warnock told TNIE in a telephonic interview. “They’ll be disappointed about being unable to win the Community Shield. Creating a winning habit is important.”

Warnock, who was on the bench when Liverpool won the Super Cup in 2005, is delighted with the way Jurgen Klopp has turned around the club’s fortunes.

“What he has done is incredible. The signings have been superb. The biggest thing has been winning that trophy last season and that has brought that winning feeling back at Liverpool. He has got people wanting to play for Liverpool now.”

The left-back also had words of praise for the backroom staff.

“You look at (sporting director) Michael Edwards and the way he works with Klopp. The way they have gone about buying players have been very clever. When Klopp wants a player, he gets him. The owners have been fantastic in backing the manager.”

While the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk have been instrumental in the Reds’ success, Warnock believes that another player is their most important figure.

“Roberto Firmino is the key. When he plays well, Liverpool plays well. Going by his performance against Norwich in the second half, he looks to be in the mood.”

With Chelsea, under new coach Frank Lampard, exhibiting a plethora of issues in their 0-4 loss to Manchester United, is Warnock expecting an easy victory for Liverpool on Wednesday? “No, not easy,” he said. “Maybe 2-0 to Liverpool with the second goal coming later on.”

Stephen Warnock will be an expert with Sony Pictures Network for the UEFA Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.