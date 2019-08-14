Home Sport Football

UEFA Super Cup: Stephen Warnock expects more silverware for Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock is delighted with the way Jurgen Klopp has turned around the club’s fortunes.

Published: 14th August 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

UEFA Super Cup

UEFA Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea will take place in Istanbul | AP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Champions League high is yet to wear off for Liverpool but former Reds defender Stephen Warnock believes the next trophy can’t come sooner at the club. And Liverpool have the chance to do exactly that, in the European Super Cup clash against Chelsea on Wednesday in Istanbul.

ALSO READ | Liverpool, Chelsea gear up for UEFA Super Cup showdown

“You just want to lift a trophy,” Warnock told TNIE in a telephonic interview. “They’ll be disappointed about being unable to win the Community Shield. Creating a winning habit is important.”

Warnock, who was on the bench when Liverpool won the Super Cup in 2005, is delighted with the way Jurgen Klopp has turned around the club’s fortunes.

“What he has done is incredible. The signings have been superb. The biggest thing has been winning that trophy last season and that has brought that winning feeling back at Liverpool. He has got people wanting to play for Liverpool now.”

The left-back also had words of praise for the backroom staff.

“You look at (sporting director) Michael Edwards and the way he works with Klopp. The way they have gone about buying players have been very clever. When Klopp wants a player, he gets him. The owners have been fantastic in backing the manager.”

While the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk have been instrumental in the Reds’ success, Warnock believes that another player is their most important figure.

“Roberto Firmino is the key. When he plays well, Liverpool plays well. Going by his performance against Norwich in the second half, he looks to be in the mood.”

With Chelsea, under new coach Frank Lampard, exhibiting a plethora of issues in their 0-4 loss to Manchester United, is Warnock expecting an easy victory for Liverpool on Wednesday? “No, not easy,” he said. “Maybe 2-0 to Liverpool with the second goal coming later on.”

Stephen Warnock will be an expert with Sony Pictures Network for the UEFA Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Super Cup Liverpool Chelsea Stephen Warnock Jurgen Klopp
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp