Home Sport Football

UEFA postpones key Champions League reform meeting

The meeting was set to bring together the European Club Association and European Leagues, which represents leagues from across the continent.

Published: 15th August 2019 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

UEFA Champions league trophy (File | AFP)

By AFP

LAUSANNE: UEFA on Thursday postponed indefinitely a crucial summit with Europe's top football clubs and leagues in which controversial Champions League reforms were set to be discussed.

The meeting, originally scheduled for September 11 at the Nyon headquarters of European football's governing body, was set to bring together the European Club Association (ECA) and European Leagues, which represents leagues from across the continent.

But in a letter seen by AFP and sent to ECA president Andrea Agnelli and head of European Leagues Lars-Christer Olsson, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he had "decided to postpone the meeting of 11 September".

"We are currently in the process of gathering feedback from our national associations and I feel –- more generally –- that a new discussion now would be premature as we are analysing feedback and proposals coming from different parties," Ceferin wrote.

Ceferin added that he did not "expect to make a decision this year" on the changes to the format of European club competition from 2024, which were proposed by the ECA and have faced fierce opposition.

Asked by AFP, UEFA said no new date for the meeting had been set. The summit was originally scheduled for the day after the ECA's General Assembly in Geneva.

The postponement comes amid fears over the ECA's proposal, pushed by Agnelli, of a competition reportedly spread over three 'divisions' would threaten domestic competitions.

According to reports, the top division would be made up of four groups of eight teams, with the top six in each qualifying for the following edition regardless of where they finish in their domestic leagues.

Agnelli has defended the plans as an attempt to save smaller clubs from "the protectionism of the big five leagues".

However the Premier League, which had four teams in the finals of the Champions League and Europa League last season, has unanimously opposed the project.

In June 15 clubs in the Italy's Serie A, where Agnelli's Juventus have reigned supreme for almost a decade, reportedly opposed the reforms, with Juve the only side to openly support the changes.

The rebelling Serie A teams, which included Napoli and Lazio, believe the plans could lead to a decrease of as much as 35 percent in top-flight revenues.

Seven Spanish clubs, but not Real Madrid nor Barcelona, are also against the plans, along with the all the Bundesliga clubs, while 17 Ligue 1 sides came out against the project while Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon and Marseille abstained.

In May Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge slammed the reforms, saying that "Champions League is already the best competition in the world".

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Champions League
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp