Home Sport Football

Alisson Becker absence raises concern for Liverpool defence

A Liverpool defence that kept 20 clean sheets in the Premier League alone last season has looked strangely vulnerable in the first two competitive games of the new campaign.

Published: 16th August 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker, right, waves to the fans as he leaves the pitch after an injury.

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker, right, waves to the fans as he leaves the pitch after an injury. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SOUTHAMPTON: Liverpool reserve goalkeeper Adrian enjoyed a memorable full debut in winning the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul, but Southampton will hope his penalty shootout heroics against Chelsea simply masked a broader problem ahead of Saturday's clash at St Mary's.

A Liverpool defence that kept 20 clean sheets in the Premier League alone last season has looked strangely vulnerable in the first two competitive games of the new campaign.

Premier League newcomers Norwich enjoyed a number of chances in the opening game of the season at Anfield, but could only score once and were punished by Jurgen Klopp’s high-octane attack in a 4-1 defeat.

Chelsea also cut through the Liverpool defence too easily for Klopp's liking in a 2-2 draw after extra-time in Turkey before Adrian stole the headlines with his save from Tammy Abraham after nine successful spot-kicks in the shootout.

The 32-year-old Spaniard was starting his first game for the European champions, just nine days after signing for Liverpool as cover for first-choice Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian picked up a calf injury in the first-half against Norwich, a problem which could sideline him for up to eight weeks and which will see Adrian, who spent the summer as a free agent following his departure from West Ham, thrown into the spotlight.

"Obviously it was a bit hard summer for me, a different one, because I didn't know when I was going to a start with a team or another team, the Spanish league or not," said Adrian, who had been training in his native Seville until two weeks ago.

ALSO READ | Adrian the hero as Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win Super Cup

"I didn't know in that moment that Liverpool would come to me and call me saying 'Adrian, come on, come to us because (Simon) Mignolet has an offer' and they let him go.

"At the end of the day, it was a great decision to come here, to give that title, the first one (of the season) to Liverpool.”

Adrian’s stock had fallen in his final year with West Ham in which he was limited to just five appearances in cup competitions, the last in a shock FA Cup defeat to AFC Wimbledon in January.

Prior to saving Abraham's penalty in the shootout, he conceded a spot-kick for bringing down the England international to hand Chelsea an equaliser in extra-time after Sadio Mane's double put Liverpool in front.

And questions persist over how he will cope stepping into the shoes of Alisson, who made a monumental difference to Liverpool's Champions and Premier League challenge after a £67 million ($81 million) move from Roma in July 2018.

The loss of Alisson is also unsettling for a defence now having to adjust to a new goalkeeper behind them.

Even more responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Virgil van Dijk to organise the back line, but Klopp must decide whether the Dutchman is partnered by Joe Gomez or Joel Matip.

Gomez formed a strong partnership alongside Van Dijk at the start of last season before a lengthy injury lay-off allowed Matip to take over in the second half of the campaign.

“We have a lot of centre backs working at the moment, everyone is fit so the manager has to make decisions," said Van Dijk, who is pleased to see Gomez back healthy.

"I'm just happy for him that he's fit, he's playing again, he's playing at a high level and we just keep improving."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liverpool Alisson Alisson Becker
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp