Real Madrid opens Spanish league with 3-1 win over Celta

By Associated Press

MADRID: Karim Benzema scored a goal and set up another as Real Madrid began its Spanish league campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Toni Kroos and Lucas Vázquez also scored, as Madrid played most of the second half with 10 men following a red card to Luka Modric.

Madrid was without new signing Eden Hazard because of an injury, and it was Gareth Bale — who many thought would be gone from the squad by now — who helped add the spark Madrid needed in attack.

He set up Benzema's opening goal early in the first half, then Kroos added to the lead with a superb long-range shot five minutes after Modric was sent off with the help of video review. Substitute Vázquez sealed the victory after a pass by Benzema near the end of the match in Vigo.

It was Madrid's first away win since Zinedine Zidane returned as coach late last season.