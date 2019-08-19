Chennaiyin FC signs versatile Afghan player Masih Saighani

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC on Monday said it has signed former Afghanistan international Masih Saighani for the 2019-'20 campaign on a free transfer.

The 32-year old Saighani joins Chennaiyin after a season-long stint with Bangladeshi side Abahani Dhaka, a press release said here.

The versatile Afghanistan player can play as a central defensive midfielder or central defender and has previous experience of playing in India with Aizawl FC.

"It will be an honour to play for Chennaiyin FC, head coach John Gregory and the club's fantastic supporters.

I am very thankful for this opportunity.

CFC and the Indian Super League have always impressed me, and I am excited to participate in the tournament," he was quoted as saying.

"Moreover, I cant wait to play in front of the Chennaiyin fans," he added.

Head coach Gregory said Saighani would be a good addition to the side and added, "Masih (Saighani) is an experienced player who ticks all the boxes for us. He has an imposing physical presence, is lethal in the air and is extremely comfortable on the ball."

Also, the coach said the Afghanistan player can contribute defensively and build up play going forward as well.

Saighani is a former Afghanistan international and a member of the Afghan side that finished runner-up in the 2015 SAFF Championship, losing to India in the final.

Having moved with his family to Germany from Afghanistan at a very young age, Saighani played for more than a decade in the German lower divisions before his move to Aizawl FC ahead of the 2017-18 I-League season.