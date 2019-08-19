Fiorentina await Franck Ribery 'with open arms'

By AFP

MILAN: Italian club Fiorentina have targeted French winger Franck Ribery, the Tuscany club's sporting director Daniele Prade confirmed on Sunday.

The 36-year-old former French international left Bayern Munich as a free agent at the end of last season after 12 seasons with the German giants.

"Ribery? We like him a lot, but like all the great players he is considering his options," Prade said after Fiorentina's 3-1 Coppa Italia third-round win over Monza.

"We want him and would like to have him, but we cannot give tens of millions like the Arab or Russian teams.

"But if he wants to continue playing football at a highest level Fiorentina awaits him with open arms."

Ribery won nine Bundesliga titles and the Champions League with Bayern after he joined the club from French side Marseille in 2007.

Meanwhile, Prade confirmed that Fiorentina defender Cristiano Biraghi was pushing for a move to Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

"Biraghi wants to go to Inter, but there are many things to be sorted out first," said Prade.

Fiorentina finished 16th in Serie A last season and open their campaign at home against Napoli next weekend.

The club changed ownership last June with Italian-American media magnate Rocco Commisso completing a 170 million euros ($190 million) takeover.