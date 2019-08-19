Home Sport Football

Trippier and Morata combine to give Atletico Madrid winning start

Trippier was the team's best outlet and Atletico might have scored had he managed to pick out either Felix or Morata in the middle after a brilliant pass from Saul Niguez.

Published: 19th August 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata (file | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Alvaro Morata headed in a sumptuous Kieran Trippier cross to ensure a new-look Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 1-0 on Sunday and made a winning start in La Liga. 

Trippier looked right at home at the Wanda Metropolitano when his bending ball was nodded in by Morata before two red cards in four minutes, one for each team, made it 10 against 10 before half-time. 

Getafe striker Jorge Molina and Atletico left-back Renan Lodi were the players sent off and then Morata missed a penalty, earned after a mesmeric run from Joao Felix, Atletico's 126 million euro signing from Benfica. 

It was enough for Felix to depart to a standing ovation and Atletico held on, even if this was perhaps not the statement opening to the season that Diego Simeone might have hoped for. 

After losing Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, Atletico have spent close to 250 million euros this summer, just over half of that on Felix, whose electric run lit up an otherwise rather disjointed contest. 

The 19-year-old is supposed to be the heartbeat not only of a new team but a different style too, one that is more attractive to watch and that could even pip Barcelona and Real Madrid to the title. 

But Getafe were stubborn opponents, showing again why they finished fifth last season, only narrowly missing out on a place in the Champions League to Valencia on the final day. 

Felix aside, Atletico's other debutants impressed, including Lodi, before he was sent off, and Trippier, the first Englishman to play for Atletico since the Spanish Civil War and 20th in the history of the Spanish top flight. 

The former Tottenham defender's pin-point cross was the highlight of a confident performance that earned regular praise from the home fans. 

The early signs were encouraging as Trippier and Lodi pushed high and wide, like wingers, and the former almost played Koke in with a superb first-time pass. 

Felix showed some nice touches and his team-mates were quick to protest on his behalf after Leandro Cabrera barged him over. 

Trippier was the team's best outlet and Atletico might have scored had he managed to pick out either Felix or Morata in the middle after a brilliant pass from Saul Niguez.

He had another chance moments later though and this time Trippier was more precise. A bending cross from the right allowed Morata to head in and Trippier enjoyed the celebrations, rousing the crowd on his way back and accepting a huge roar in return. 

Getafe had struggled to find a way into the match but two red cards in four minutes threatened to shift the balance. 

First, referee Cuadra Fernandez turned a yellow card into a red for Molina after consulting VAR, the striker catching Thomas Partey late down the back of his heel. Then Lodi was handed a second yellow for planting his hand in the face of Damian Suarez. 

Atletico dropped Saul into left back before Felix was sacrificed later in the second half, Mario Hermoso coming on for his debut where Lodi had started. 

But not before Felix produced the most exhiliarating moment of the match, for which an otherwise rather muted debut will be remembered. 

Collecting the ball in his own half, he slid past one Getafe opponent, nutmegged another and then weaved through two more. After motoring 30 yards, he was finally brought down by Bruno for a penalty, the fans cheering as if they had seen a goal. 

It should have been worth one but Morata's shot was pushed wide by David Soria and Getafe remained in touch. 

Getafe kept it close and Morata should have made it two when sent through in injury-time. One was enough.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alvaro Morata Kieran Trippier Atletico Madrid La Liga Getafe
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp