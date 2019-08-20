Home Sport Football

Barcelona to make offer to get Neymar on loan

The source added that Barcelona's move comes after the loan of Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich.

By IANS

BARCELONA: Barely two years after his controversial transfer, FC Barcelona intends to make a written offer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to get Brazilian star Neymar Jr. back on a season-long loan.

Neymar had made the transfer from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 on a five-year contract.

And now, it is understood that Barcelona's bid is to include a purchase option following the loan spell, which means no players on the Catalan side will be offered as a trade, reports Efe news.

The La Liga champion plan to push for the return of Neymar to the Camp Nou, according to the main Catalan language private radio station RAC 1, which cited sources close to the negotiations.

The source added that Barca's move comes after the loan of Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich, a deal which includes an option to make the transfer permanent as well.

It also cited a negotiating source within Barcelona who said that with such a written offer, Barcelona's board will be confident it has a chance to seal the deal.

The Catalan radio also said a meeting was held Monday at noon at Barcelona's headquarters, which was attended by a number of board members, including president Josep Maria Bartomeu, as well as sporting director Eric Abidal and the club's recruiter in Brazil, Andre Cury, who is a friend of Neymar's family.

