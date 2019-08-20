Mamata Banerjee pays homage to legendary footballer Gostha Pal on his birth anniversary

By UNI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid homage to legendary footballer Gostha Pal, popularly known as 'Chiner Pracheer', on his birth anniversary "Homage to legendary footballer Gostha Pal, popularly known as 'Chiner Pracheer', on his birth anniversary,"Ms Banerjee posted on her social networking page.

‘চীনের প্রাচীর’ নামে খ্যাত কিংবদন্তী ফুটবলার গোষ্ঠ পালের জন্মবার্ষিকীতে শ্রদ্ধা জানাই — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 20, 2019

Born on this day in 1896, Gostha Paul was one of the longest-serving captains of Mohun Bagan club.

Nicknamed as the "Chinese Wall" he was one of the best defenders of contemporary Indian football.

He started playing for Kumartuli A.C. at the age of 11, and joined Mohun Bagan at the age of 16.

In 1921, Gostho Paul was honoured with the captaincy of the Mohun Bagan football team, and he remained as the club captain for next 5 years.

In 1924, he was also appointed as the captain of the Indian national football team. He retired in 1935.

Gostha Paul was the first Indian footballer to be honored with the Padma Shri, on April 28, 1962.

Mohun Bagan awarded him the Mohun Bagan Ratna posthumously, which is given to former greats of that club, in 2004.

An archive was launched in his honour and named the Gostha Pal Archive, inside the Mohun Bagan club premises.

A statue was erected in his memory in 1984 on the Gostho Pal Sarani in Kolkata.