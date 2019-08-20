Home Sport Football

Ousmane Dembele adds to Barcelona's injury woes

If Dembele is out for that long, he could miss five matches in La Liga as well as France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania on September 7 and Andorra on September 20.

Published: 20th August 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona's French international striker, will miss five weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, the club said on Monday.

The club said in a statement that tests showed a "fibrillary lesion in the left thigh femoral biceps."

If Dembele is out for that long, he could miss five matches in La Liga as well as France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania on September 7 and Andorra on September 20. He suffered a similar problem in May at the end of an injury-ravaged first season in Barcelona. 

He is the latest casualty in a depleted Barcelona strike force. Lionel Messi missed the Liga opener in Bilbao on Friday, which Barcelona lost 1-0, with a calf problem. 

Uruguayan star Luis Suarez limped off after 37 minutes in Bilbao, also with a calf problem, and is expected to be absent for a month.

ALSO READ | Barcelona confirm Luis Suarez suffered leg injury in La Liga opener

Barcelona have loaned attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich but are reportedly in negotiations to buy Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ousmane Dembele Barcelona
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp