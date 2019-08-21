Diamond Jubilee edition of Subroto Cup kicks off

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Subroto Cup International football tournament — Asia’s largest youth football tournament kicked off on Tuesday at Dr Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi. In the inaugural match played in the sub-junior U-14 category between Reliance Foundation School (RFS) and Jharkhand, Reliance Foundation School emerged victorious, defeating Jharkhand 4-1 in Pool A.

At the opening ceremony, Air Marshal PP Bapat VSM, Air Officer-in-charge-Administration & Vice Chairman, Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES) was the chief guest. Sharing his thoughts at the function, Air Marshal PP Bapat, said, “It’s a momentous occasion for us to kick-off the diamond jubilee edition of the Subroto Cup.

“We at the Indian Air Force have always strongly believed in sports as a critical factor to usher in human development and this needs no emphasis, as football is undoubtedly the world’s favourite sport and the love for it is similar amongst the air warriors. Therefore, hosting the 60th edition is a matter of pride for us.

The number of participating teams from India and abroad has seen a steady rise over the years and that speaks for the popularity of the tournament across the globe.”

The tournament this year is witnessing a record participation from 112 teams including 16 international teams vying for the coveted winner’s prize in the sub-junior boys (U-14), junior (U-17) boys & girls categories.