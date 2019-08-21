Home Sport Football

Maybe I can finish my career next year: Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo, who has shattered almost every record in the game, said there aren't many footballers who have more milestones to their name than him.

Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TURIN: Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped hints that he could end his illustrious career as early as next year. The Portugal football superstar, who plies his trade for Italian Serie A champions Juventus, is 34 years old now.

"I don't think about that," Ronaldo told TVI as reported by Goal when asked about his retirement plans.

"Maybe I can finish my career next year... but I can also play up to 40 or 41," said the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"I don't know. What I always say is to enjoy the moment. The gift is excellent and I have to continue to enjoy it."

Ronaldo, who has shattered almost every record in the game, said there aren't many footballers who have more milestones to their name than him.

"Are there any football players who have more records than me?" he asked. "I don't think there are any footballers who have more records than me."

Ronaldo helped Juventus win the Serie A last season by scoring 28 goals in 43 games in all competitions.

The forward has a record five Champions League titles (four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United) to his name along with three Premier League crowns, two La Liga trophies, and a Serie A title.
 

