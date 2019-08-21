Home Sport Football

Mohun Bagan beat Real Kashmir in extra time, set up final with Gokulam Kerala

Super-sub V P Suhair struck an extra-time brace as Mohun Bagan saw off a gritty challenge from Real Kashmir 3-1 to set up a summit clash with Gokulam Kerala in the 129th Durand Cup.

Mohun Bagan set up final with Gokulam Kerala. (File | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Suhair V.P. scored twice in extra time as Mohun Bagan stormed into the final of the 129th Durand Cup, beating Real Kashmir FC 3-1 in the second semi-final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday.

Salva Chamorro scored in the 42nd minute to hand Mohun Bagan the lead but Gnohere Krizo equalised for Real Kashmir in second-half stoppage time as the match headed for extra time.

V.P. Suhair then came off the bench to net a brace in extra time (93th, 112th) as Mohun Bagan set up a clash with Gokulam Kerala FC who stunned East Bengal 3-2 on penalties earlier in the day to book their semi-final berth.

The first semi-final was also tied 1-1 after regulation time.

The match started with Mohun Bagan and Real Kashmir both looking to take the ascendancy. In the 42nd minute, Romario passed the ball to Gurjinder Kumar on the left wing and the Mohun Bagan left-back set up Spanish striker Chamorro who found the back of the net to give the green and maroons the lead just before halftime.

With a minute left in the stoppage time, Real Kashmir captain Loveday Enyinnaya set up Krizo who slotted the ball home to take the match to extra time where Suhair, who had come in place of Romario Jesuraj in the 68th minute, scored two goals.

