Winning start for defending champions in Subroto Cup

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defending champions Unique Model Academy, Manipur produced a 4-0 win over Ashokenagar Boys Secondary School (HS), West Bengal on Day 2 of the Subroto Cup International football tournament in New Delhi. S Annaroy netted twice in the 37th and 44th minute for Unique Model Academy. 

In another Pool D encounter, Our Lady Mount Carmel High School, Goa got the better of Air Force School 2-0. Reniel D’ Mello and Sanford scored a goal each for the winning team. 

In Pool C, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) held Greenwood School, Manipur to a goalless draw. In another clash, Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram got the better of Tripura Sports School 8-0 in a Pool E match. Hunmawia starred for Saidan School with four goals while F Lalth and B Romalawma scored a brace each. Jeremia also chipped in with a goal in the first half. 

In the same group, KV Maithon Dam, Ranchi thrashed Dr YSR Sports School, Andhra Pradesh 4-0.

