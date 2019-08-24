ATK sign Dheeraj Moirangthem, Sehnaj Singh

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former champions ATK on Saturday announced the signing of two new domestic players Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem and Sehnaj Singh for the upcoming Indian Super League that will commence on October 20.

19-year-old goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh, who is best known for his brilliant performance at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup held in India, was given a five-year contract, while central midfielder Sehnaj was signed for one year, the Kolkata franchise said in a statement.

In the 2018-19 ISL season, Dheeraj represented Kerala Blasters and was widely praised for his technique and skill.

Sehnaj Singh is one of the young domestic talents who came through the Gurdaspur Football Academy and the Chandigarh Football Academy.

He played for Indian Arrows in the I-League and was then with Mohun Bagan in their triumphant 2014-15 season.

Sehnaj was drafted to play for Delhi Dynamos for the 2015 ISL.

He has also represented Mumbai City FC in ISL.

This time he will be seen balancing the midfield with ATK.

Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, popularly known as Sena Ralte, Arindam Bhattacharya and Komal Thatal's contracts have been renewed by ATK.

Ralte has been retained for a year, Bhattacharya for three years and Thatal for two years.

Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas will commence training of the squad from September 2.