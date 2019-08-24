Home Sport Football

Gokulam Kerala stun Mohun Bagan 2-1 to win Durand Cup

Trinidadian forward Marcus Joseph led by example with a brace to inspire Gokulam Kerala FC to Durand Cup title in their debut campaign with a 2-1 win over 16-time champions Mohun Bagan.

Published: 24th August 2019 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Gokulam Keala FC players celebrate after their win in the final match against Mohun Bagan during Durand Cup final match at Yuba Varati Kirangan in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

Gokulam Keala FC players celebrate after their win in the final match against Mohun Bagan during Durand Cup final match at Yuba Varati Kirangan in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Ten-man Gokulam Kerala FC rode Marcus Joseph's brace to stun Mohun Bagan 2-1 and lift the 129th Durand Cup in their debut appearance after a thrilling final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday.

Joseph (45+1 penalty and 52nd minute) continued his goalscoring spree to help a Kerala outfit win the oldest competition in Asia for the first time since FC Kochin won it 22 years ago.

City soccer giants Mohun Bagan, who last won the Durand Cup in 2000, have now lost in three finals on the trot (2004, 2009, 2019).

For the Mariners, Salva Chamorro (64th) scored a consolation goal.

It was tense in the final quarter as the hosts searched for a equaliser and even saw Gokulam go down to 10-men when Jestin George was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Lalchhawnkima in the 87th minute.

Mohun Bagan had a flurry of chances in both the halves but were guilty of spurning them as Gokulam Kerala held on after Joseph gave them the lead and added to his tally in the second half.

Mohun Bagan's best chance to draw level came three minutes after Chamorro scored but Henry Kisekka failed to convert a brilliant cross.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gokulam Kerala Mohun Bagan Durand Cup
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp