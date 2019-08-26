Home Sport Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the double as Galaxy, LAFC draw

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for the visitors after only two minutes, when new Galaxy loan signing Cristian Pavon surged forward from near halfway.

Published: 26th August 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Los Angeles Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, right, shoots next to Los Angeles FC's Eddie Segura during the first half of an MLS soccer match. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice as Los Angeles Galaxy held runaway Major League Soccer Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC to a 3-3 draw in their city derby on Sunday.

Former Sweden and Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic netted a brace in a dramatic opening spell at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles that saw the Galaxy take a 3-1 lead early on.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for the visitors after only two minutes, when new Galaxy loan signing Cristian Pavon surged forward from near halfway.

The former Boca Juniors midfielder burst into space before splitting the LAFC defence with a superb pass for Ibrahimovic, who shot first time into the bottom left-hand corner to make it 1-0.

LAFC, however, were on level terms in the 12th minute when Diego Rossi's header across the face of goal was met by Latif Blessing who bundled home for 1-1.

The Galaxy, however, were back in front within three minutes when Ibrahimovic again sprang the offside trap before rounding LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller and tapping into an empty net.

It got better moments later when Argentine midfielder Pavon again punished slack LAFC defending, cutting in from the left all too easily and rifling a low shot past Miller at the near post for 3-1.

Blessing added a second in stoppage time at the end of the first half when a shot from Carlos Vela deflected into his path inside the penalty area, gifting the Ghanaian forward a simple finish.

The second half was only eight minutes old before Mexico striker Vela equalised for LAFC, collecting a deft pass from Mark Anthony Kaye to finish past David Bingham.

LAFC, who had already assured themselves of a place in the playoffs, are now 19 points clear at the top of the Western Conference standings, with 62 points from 26 games.

The Galaxy are fifth in the standings with 42 points from 26 games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Los Angeles Galaxy Major League Soccer
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp