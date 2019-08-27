Home Sport Football

Eric Cantona to be honoured with UEFA President's Award

Cantona is the third Manchester United player to receive the award after Bobby Charlton in 2008 and David Beckham last year. 

Published: 27th August 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Eric Cantona. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LAUSANNE: Former Manchester United and France legend Eric Cantona is to receive the UEFA President's Award at the Champions League draw in Monaco on Thursday. 

The 53-year-old, who won five English championships with Leeds and Manchester United in the 1990s and two French titles with Marseille, joins an illustrious list of previous recipients which includes Johann Cruyff, Alfredo Di Stefano and Eusebio.

Cantona is the third Manchester United player to receive the award after Bobby Charlton in 2008 and David Beckham last year. 

"This award not only recognises his career as a player of the highest calibre, but also honours him for the person he is -- a man who refuses compromise, who stands up for his values, who speaks his mind and in particular puts his heart and his soul into supporting the causes he believes in," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Cantona played 45 times for France but retired before the 1998 World Cup triumph.

His career, which ran from 1983 when he first played for Auxerre to 1997, often courted controversy. 

In 1988 Cantona was temporarily suspended from the French national team for calling team manager Henri Michel a "bag of shit".

In 1995 he was banned from football for eight months and stripped of the France captaincy after attacking a Crystal Palace supporter who was jeering Cantonaafter the Frenchman was sent off. 

Since retiring Cantona has turned to acting, best known for his role in Ken Loach's quirky 2009 comedy drama Looking for Eric which was nominated for a Palme d'Or. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eric Cantona Manchester United UEFA President's Award
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp