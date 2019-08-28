Back to Barca or not, Neymar fulfils Netflix 'dream'

By AFP

PARIS: Neymar said he had "realised" his dream with a cameo appearance in his favourite Netflix show as later there was a fresh plot twist in his long-running Paris Saint-Germain transfer drama.

The Brazil forward is anxious for a move back to Spain with both Barcelona and Real Madrid trying to seal a deal before the European transfer window closes next Monday.

"We are continuing negotiations, we are closer to a deal," Barca director Javier Bordas told reporters at Barcelona airport on Tuesday after returning from a meeting with PSG in the French capital.

But he added: "As yet there is still no deal."

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, Neymar's former club have upped their offer to 170 million euros, payable in two instalments, with possibly players attached.

Barca sold the 27-year-old to PSG in 2017 for a world record 222 million euros.

Earlier Neymar tweeted his delight at appearing in the Netflix crime drama La Casa de Papel (Money Heist).

He was originally edited out by pending the outcome of his rape case. Once Brazilian police dropped their investigation last month, Netflix re-released the episodes to include the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

"I was able to realize my dream and be part of my favorite series. And now I can share Joao (his character) with you all! Thank you @lacasadepapel!" he told his Twitter followers.

The world's most expensive player has a small role in Season 3 of the crime drama, which follows a gang of robbers and their assault on the Bank Of Spain.

"I don't like football nor partying," Neymar's character says.

"At the World Cup, I always pray for our team," he adds.

Neymar was accused by Najila Trindade, a Brazilian model of rape in a Paris hotel in May.

He vehemently denied the allegations, with the case dismissed by a judge in Sao Paulo on August 9.