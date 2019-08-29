Home Sport Football

Real Madrid's Isco set to miss Villareal match with thigh injury

It is another setback for Zinedine Zidane's team which already has a lengthy injury list featuring Eden Hazard, James Rodriguez, Brahim Daaz, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio.

Published: 29th August 2019 11:45 AM

Real Madrid's Isco, right, vies for the ball with Valladolid's Michel during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid midfielder Isco is set to miss this weekend's La Liga match against Villarreal after the club announced on Wednesday that he had picked up a thigh injury.

"Isco has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the right femoral biceps," said Real in a statement.

The club have not given a time frame for the midfielder's return but said "his recovery will continue to be monitored".

According to sports daily AS, recovery time for this kind of injury is between two to three weeks.

That would rule him out of the Liga games against Villarreal and possibly Levante on September 14.

It is another setback for Zinedine Zidane's team which already has a lengthy injury list featuring Eden Hazard, James Rodriguez, Brahim Daaz, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio.

