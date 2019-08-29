Home Sport Football

Risk pays off as Gokulam Kerala FC's Head of Operations Unni Paravannur scores big

Spend some time interacting with Unni Paravannur and any scepticism or self-doubt one has about pursuing one’s dream vanishes. 

Published: 29th August 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Gokulam Kerala FC footballers celebrate with their goalkeeper C.K.Ubaid after their win against East Bengal in a tie breaker shootout during 1st semi-final match of Durand Cup. (Photo | PTI)

Gokulam Kerala FC footballers celebrate with their goalkeeper C.K.Ubaid. (Photo | PTI)

By Martin Joseph 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Spend some time interacting with Unni Paravannur and any scepticism or self-doubt one has about pursuing one’s dream vanishes. 

Anyone who follows Indian football will tell you that trading a  well-paid IT job in Bengaluru for the Calicut weather and the corridors of a stadium that offers no such privileges could be suicidal - but that is what Unni did.

After all, football is on the fringes of India’s sporting eco-system and it doesn’t hold the same allure or opportunities that a popular and cash-rich sport like cricket provides. But last Sunday, when I-League club Gokulam Kerala FC became only the second club from Kerala to lift the prestigious, and the oldest Cup competition in Asia - the Durand Cup - it was all worth it for this 37-year-old, who joined the club as its Operations Head last year. 

It was after 22 years that a team from Kerala won the Durand Cup after the erstwhile FC Kochin - which had the likes of IM Vijayan and Jo Paul Ancheri - won it in 1997.

“When I was in I think 8th standard, Kerala football was at its peak. At that time, I used to follow the sport a lot. We had star players like Sathyan and Vijayan and Pappachan. After this peak phase, there was a dormant phase as we did not have any good players coming through,” Unni said. 

This dormant phase in Kerala football coincided with Unni completing his engineering and getting a job in the IT industry. But his love for Indian football kept manifesting itself in different ways. Unni went onto start a Twitter handle called football news India and later did it on Facebook with great success. “At that time (around 2008), there was hardly any interest in Indian football. At the start of ISL, there were very few pages and mine and my handles started getting a lot of traction,” he said.

He maintained this ‘hobby’ alongside his work until Gokulam FC offered him the job of Operations Head at the club in 2018. Knowing that it was a new club which was established only in 2017, there were big risks involved. “I was in two minds because I was having a set job. But, my wife pushed me to pursue my dream. Then, I thought that maybe I should try this out,” he said. 

Since taking up the job after 12 years in the IT industry which saw him work at companies like IBM and Lenovo, Unni has been constantly on the move. As the Operations Head, he has to make sure that the stadium is fully ready ahead of a match, take care of the AFC club licensing, draw up contracts for players, work as a liaison officer, arrange accommodation for the players, get accreditations done etc.

There are big sacrifices involved. Unni has to live apart from his wife who works in Bengaluru, he doesn’t have the same lucrative monetary comforts to fall back on and he works in an industry which is full of glorious uncertainties. 

But it is nights like the ones at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata where Gokulam beat the mighty Mohun Bagan to win the trophy that makes it all worth it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gokulam Kerala FC Unni Paravannur I League Cup
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp