Karanjit Singh to double up as goalkeeping coach at Chennaiyin

Having joined CFC in 2015, two-time ISL winner Karanjit will step into his fifth season with the club. 
 

Published: 31st August 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Goalkeeper Karanjit Singh.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC on Saturday announced that goalkeeper Karanjit Singh has extended his contract with the club by a year.

In addition to his goalkeeping duties, the 33-year-old would take up the role of CFC goalkeeping coach for the upcoming season, a release said.

The club is entrusting him with the additional responsibility while acknowledging his technical acumen as a custodian and the crucial role he has played in their achievements over the years, it said.

Having joined CFC in 2015, double Indian Super League title winner Karanjit will be stepping into his fifth season with the club.

"I am glad the club has entrusted me with the added responsibility of goalkeeping coach along with my primary goalkeeping duties, and I look forward to delivering on both fronts," he said.

Head coach John Gregory welcomed the news of Karanjit's appointment in the new role.

With 61 appearances in all competitions for CFC, the former national team goalkeeper stood out especially in the club's 2017-18 winning campaign with seven clean sheets in 20 games.

Meanwhile, midfielder Francisco Fernandes has bid adieu to the club after a two-year stint.

Chennaiyin FC Karanjit Singh
