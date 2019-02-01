Home Sport Football

Anthony Martial signs new long-term deal at Manchester United

The 23-year-old Frenchman, who moved to Old Trafford from Monaco in 2015, has scored eight Premier League goals this season.

Published: 01st February 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Anthony Martial has signed a new contract that will keep him at Manchester United until June 2024 just months after he seemed set to leave, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Frenchman, who moved to Old Trafford from Monaco in 2015, has scored eight Premier League goals this season.

"I am loving my time at this club," said Martial, whose new deal includes the option to extend for a further year.

"From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the United family and I have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the warmth and love of our fans, who continue to amaze me with their support.

"I would like to thank (interim boss) Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) and his coaching staff for their belief in me and for helping me to take my game to the next level. This club is all about winning trophies and I am sure the next piece of silverware is not that far away."

Martial signed from Monaco for an initial £36 million ($47 million) and became the most expensive teenager in the world but until recently it appeared a matter of when rather than if he would leave Old Trafford.

The forward's agent Philippe Lamboley indicated in June that his client wanted to seek a new challenge and former boss Jose Mourinho was reportedly willing to sell him, although executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward made clear he wanted to keep the player.

Martial was fined by Mourinho after failing to return to the club's pre-season tour of the United States following the birth of his second child and was on the fringes of the side in the early weeks of the campaign.

But the Frenchman has been an integral part of the side since Solskjaer replaced the sacked Mourinho in December.

"Anthony is one of those naturally gifted players that any coach would love to work with," said the Norwegian interim boss.

"For a young man, he has a good footballing brain which, when coupled with his exceptional talent, makes for a player with an exciting future ahead of him."

While Martial commits his future to the club, Marouane Fellaini is reportedly set to end his five-and-a-half year stay at Old Trafford, with United understood to have reached an agreement in principle regarding his sale to Chinese club Shandong.

It is understood that the Belgium international has already passed a medical, leaving paperwork and final terms to iron out.

Fellaini posted an Instagram photo of himself at an airport on Thursday, with the phrase "let's go" written across it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anthony Martial Manchester United

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp