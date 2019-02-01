Home Sport Football

Former England forward Peter Crouch joins Burnley

Crouch linked up with Sean Dyche's side after Burnley agreed to swap Wales striker Sam Wolves for the 6ft 7in (201cm) former Liverpool and Tottenham star.

Published: 01st February 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Stoke City's Peter Crouch (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Peter Crouch is back in the Premier League after the former England striker joined Burnley from Stoke on Thursday.

Crouch linked up with Sean Dyche's side after Burnley agreed to swap Wales striker Sam Wolves for the 6ft 7in (201cm) former Liverpool and Tottenham star.

The 38-year-old has scored 108 goals in 462 top-flight games throughout his career.

He has joined Burnley on a short-term deal until the end of the season, with manager Sean Dyche hoping the veteran can provide an extra boost in the battle against relegation.

Crouch has played 23 times in the Championship this season, starting only twice and scoring once. 

He also scored against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup third round.

Only 23 players have scored more than Crouch's 108 goals since the inception of the Premier League in 1992 -- he just needs four more to climb into the top 20.

"I still want to achieve things. I want to get more games in the Premier League and I would love to add to the 100 Premier League goals," Crouch said.

"If I can add to that and get up the list that would be great as well, and hopefully that will all cumulate in Burnley moving forward.

"It's a club that is stable in the Premier League now. We've got to make sure we stay there this year and build on that.

"I know I can impact games at this level. I scored goals last season in the Premier League and I know I will do the same again if given the opportunity this year."

Vokes, 29, who joined Burnley from Wolves in 2012, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Stoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Peter Crouch Burnley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp