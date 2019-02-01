Home Sport Football

Karim Benzema double sends Real Madrid into Copa del Rey semis

Benzema was on target in the first leg too, a 4-2 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu last week, and he continued his brilliant burst of form with another pair at Montilivi.

Published: 01st February 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid's Benzema, left, duels for the ball with Girona's Jonas Ramalho during a Spanish Copa del Rey soccer match between Girona and Real Madrid at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. | AP

By AFP

GIRONA: Karim Benzema fired Real Madrid into the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday by scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Girona. 

Benzema was on target in the first leg too, a 4-2 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu last week, and he continued his brilliant burst of form with another pair at Montilivi.

Pedro Porro pulled one back for Girona but any hopes of a comeback were extinguished when Marcos Llorente drove in for a 7-3 win on aggregate. 

Madrid join Barcelona, Real Betis and Valencia in the draw for the last four on Friday. 

Barca, who are chasing a record fifth cup success in a row, will be the ones to avoid but Santiago Solari's team are gaining momentum, having won six out of their last seven games, with the resumption of the Champions League just around the corner. 

Benzema has been key to that run, the Frenchman scoring five goals now in three matches and even casting doubt on Gareth Bale's place in the side. 

"I am sorry for those who only discovered Benzema last week," Solari said afterwards. 

"Karim has been doing this for many years, he has great talent and is a team player. Although it's true, he's in a great run of form."

Bale has only just returned from a calf injury but was left out of the starting line-up, instead having to wait until the 67th minute to replace the in-form Vinicius Junior. 

Perhaps Solari was keen not to rush Bale back but Vinicius and Benzema combined well again for the second goal and there might be a reluctance to break up a burgeoning partnership. 

If Alex Granell's free-kick had dropped into the far corner in the second minute, perhaps the contest would have been different but it clipped the crossbar and stayed out, much to the relief of Keylor Navas. 

The opening half an hour was lacking in spark but came to life when Benzema darted in from the right, used Dani Carvajal as a wall and drove a left-footed shot past Gorka Iraizoz. 

Marcelo should have doubled the lead after a brilliant Brazilian combination with Vinicius, who dragged the ball one way then the other into the full-back's path. Marcelo nutmegged Marc Muniesa but failed to finish. 

Vinicius was involved in Benzema's second too, weaving in from the left and rolling inside. Benzema took one touch and curled it low, inside the far post. 

Lucas Vazquez should have made it three after half-time but somehow managed to slice onto the post with the goal gaping.

Bale came on and tested Iraizoz from range but Girona pulled one back when Porro nipped in behind and slid a finish under Navas with 19 minutes left.

Porro rushed to collect the ball out of the net but the revival was short-lived. Llorente drilled a shot into the corner from 25 yards to keep Madrid's resurgence rolling on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karim Benzema Real Madrid Copa del Rey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp