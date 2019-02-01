Home Sport Football

Leicester sign Monaco's Youri Tielemans on loan

Youri Tielemans of PSG (L) | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans joined Leicester on loan from Monaco until the end of the season on Thursday.

Tielemans has linked up with the Premier League club after scoring five goals in 20 league appearances for French side Monaco this season.

As a teenager, Tielemans was regarded as one of the brightest young stars in Europe, but he hasn't quite fulfilled that potential since leaving Anderlecht for Monaco in 2017.

The 21-year-old was handed his Belgium debut in 2016 and made two appearances for the team that finished third at the 2018 World Cup.

"The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world and when I was young, I always watched Premier League games," Tielemans told Leicester's website.

"I'm really happy to be here and I'm excited to get started. 

"It's a big family. Everybody is really kind and really good with me. I think it will be really good here."

The deal, which is subject to international clearance, sees Leicester midfielder Adrien Silva move in the opposite direction to Monaco, also until the end of the campaign.

