Home Sport Football

Shinji Kagawa joins Besiktas on loan from Borussia Dortmund

The 29-year-old former Manchester United player had reportedly been a target of struggling French club Monaco.

Published: 01st February 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Borussia Dortmund's Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa (File | AP)

By AFP

ISTANBUL: Borussia Dortmund's Japanese international midfielder Shinji Kagawa on Thursday joined Besiktas on loan for the rest of the season, the Turkish club said.

The 29-year-old former Manchester United player had reportedly been a target of struggling French club Monaco.

Besiktas in a statement said Kagawa would be "a part of its team on loan until the end of the season".

Kagawa had earlier passed a medical examination after arriving in the city on Thursday to complete the deal.

Turkish media previously reported that the club had the option to buy the player but Besiktas made no reference to this in its short statement.

Kagawa helped Dortmund win the German league and cup double in 2012 before spending two years at United, then returned to the German club in 2014, but has fallen out of favour under coach Lucien Favre.

"We have a lot of understanding for Shinji‘s situation and for his wish to get more playing time at another club," said Dortmund's sports director, Michael Zorc. 

"Shinji sees he has this possibility in Istanbul and we were happy to fulfill his wish."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shinji Kagawa Besiktas Borussia Dortmund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp