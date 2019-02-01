When Sunil Chhetri made fun of Virat Kohli for ordering Idli

By Online Desk

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri said that his friendship with Virat Kohli was an important factor in the former going vegan. The 34-year-old also recounted the time when he made fun of Kohli for ordering idli.

In an chat with TOI, Chhetri admitted that his camaraderie with Kohli helped him realize the fitness benefits of going vegan.

Upon confirming that he has, like Kohli gone vegan now, Chhetri said: "I didn't start because of love for animals. Because after eating 2000 lambs I can't say that. (But at my age) It helps in recovery."

The Indian football captain also admitted that he made fun of Kohli for ordering idli.

“I used to make fun of him. One of the things we did for Star Sports, he ordered for some idli and I asked him what was wrong with him.” Chhetri said.

He also heaped praise on Kohli's desire to go above and beyond what is necessary in his pursuit of perfection and termed him an "unbelievable" sportsman.

“He is one sportsman who is unbelievable. It is not easy to do what he is doing. What Virat is doing is unbelievable. He is also different from others in person. What he eats, how he trains, he is different from others. He actually trains like a footballer, he talks about body fat, he talks about sprints," he added.

Chhetri admitted that he has spoken to Kohli about his Yo-Yo Test scores and that he has learnt a lot from his counterpart in cricket.

"He actually puts a lot of energy and time on being a better player and it is great because it is something which I learnt from,” the 34-year-old said.