Accidental hero wants to move on past heartbreak

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ashique Kuruniyan still loses sleep over the chance he missed against UAE in the AFC Asian Cup. Despite being a livewire and a break out star for the Blue Tigers in Abu Dhabi, the youngster is not happy with himself. At least one of the Thai fullbacks would have questioned their career choices as Ashique wrecked havoc down the wings in India’s opener. Yet, the 21-year-old feels he could have done more. “I still get nightmares about the UAE game. If I had scored, things would have been different. It doesn’t matter if I had a good game against Thailand. I should have scored when it mattered the most,” said Ashique.

Hailing from a humble background in Mallapuram district of Kerala — a hub for sevens football — it was very strange when Ashique said that he had little interest in football as a child. Every other kid in the area can be seen wearing jerseys of Latin American footballers since a very young age. But Ashique became a footballer by chance. “I started out with athletics. But my PE teacher Rafique sir, from Panakkad MUAUP school, asked me to take up football after he was impressed with my speed. Since then, I have never looked back.”

While he has many people to thank for his rise, Ashique particularly picks out Babu Ikka, a sevens football fanatic. He is so popular in the circuit that he also played a cameo in the hit movie Sudani from Nigeria according to Ashique. He knew Anas Edathodika, who was the captain of Pune FC in the I-League back then. Through him, Ashique got an opportunity for trials at the club and was instantly selected. “That trials was the turning point in my life. I was playing for Gharwal FC, a second division club in Delhi back then. I heard that the team used to promote youngsters to the main squad and decided to give it a shot. After two years with them, I was sold to FC Pune City.”

In 2016, Ashique was thrust into spotlight as he was getting ready for a loan stint with Villarreal C side in Spain. But the move ended in misery due to a hamstring injury. But Ashique doesn’t care much about that right now. “It was tough to take (it) back then. But had I been there, I wouldn’t have represented India,” said Ashique, who is in the city for an ISL match against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday.

Even with all the sudden stardom, Ashique is still down to earth. Growing up, his mom was always worried that they were living in a rented house. His dad was working as a salesman and his two brothers were still studying. But that is going to change as the construction of his new house is in the last phase. There is a reason for Ashique, who wants to give something back to the sport even at this age, to stay grounded. He has experienced the harsh realities of life. He even worked in a sugarcane factory so that he could buy studs.

“I want to start a grassroots academy back home. I have already laid out some plans and hopefully, things will fall in place within a month,” he concluded.