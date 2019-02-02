Home Sport Football

Manager Maurizio Sarri vows not to crack despite sleepless nights at Chelsea

Sarri has found it hard to get any rest since Wednesday's humiliating 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth as he works late into the night to find answers to Chelsea's problems. 

Published: 02nd February 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri| AP

By AFP

LONDON: Maurizio Sarri admits Chelsea's nightmare run has given him sleepless nights, but the Blues boss insists he will not crack under the pressure. 

Sarri has found it hard to get any rest since Wednesday's humiliating 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth as he works late into the night to find answers to Chelsea's problems. 

Poring over video of the match to analyse what went wrong, Sarri managed only a few hours' sleep in the following two days. 

"Not really very well but I tried," he told reporters on Friday when asked if he was sleeping OK. 

"It's not easy, as you know very well, to sleep after the match. After that match (against Bournemouth) it was really very difficult, six, seven hours the last two days." 

Reeling after their worst Premier League defeat since 1996, Chelsea face struggling Huddersfield on Saturday and Sarri desperately needs a strong performance to lift the gloom around Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea dropped out of the top four following a fifth defeat in their past 12 league games, sparking reports Sarri could face the sack amid player and fan discontent at his tactics.

The 60-year-old, who only arrived from Napoli seven months ago, could be forgiven for feeling the strain. 

But he is adamant he can cope after working under even greater duress in Naples.

"The level here is really high. But the level in Italy wasn't so low," he said. 

"I think there was more pressure in Italy because Naples was the only (big) city in Italy with only one team. 

"So the pressure from the Napoli fans was really a big pressure. I know very well that if I lose, my job is always at risk.

"Here at Chelsea you can win against Manchester City, but after a few days you are at risk again." 

- 'I thrive on pressure' -

Despite claims that his football philosophy is not ideally suited to Chelsea's players, Sarri has no intention of ditching the game-plan that won him so many admirers during his spell at Napoli. 

"At the moment? No. Because I think if I change the mentality of these players, then they are really very capable for my football," he said. 

"In the future I can change my mind? I don't know." 

Given the demanding nature of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, it was suggested Sarri might be wise to be more flexible if he wants to avoid the fate of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, who were both dismissed despite winning the Premier League in their previous seasons. 

Sarri has yet to land a major prize in his managerial career and, while Chelsea have reached this season's League Cup final, he could do with tangible evidence his system works.

However, on Friday he bullishly insisted he would never change his principles. 

"That's not my problem. If I am a dreamer, I am a dreamer," he said. "If I have fun with my football, I want to play that football. 

"I think with our second half (at Bournemouth) it was normal to receive criticism. We have to accept it. 

"But if I believe that the organisation of the team is everything I cannot change my mind. 

"I think my job is always at risk. I love my job for this reason. I thrive on pressure." 

Blaming the hectic fixture list for robbing him of valuable training time with his players, Sarri added: "Here it is very difficult to have training and improve the players. 

"Since we started we have played every three days."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp