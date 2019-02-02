Home Sport Football

Thumb injury sidelines Bayern Munich 'keeper Manuel Neuer

Bayern have not said for how long Neuer, Germany's goalkeeper, will be sidelined with their Champions League, last 16, first-leg clash against Liverpool at Anfield on February 19 rapidly approaching.

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer after the match | AP

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer after the match | AP

By AFP

MUNICH: A thumb injury has ruled Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer out of Saturday's Bundesliga match at Bayer Leverkusen with the defending champions chasing an eighth straight league win.

"The captain of Germany's record champions suffered an injury to his right hand in training and therefore stayed in Munich on Friday afternoon," said the club's website.

Bayern have not said for how long Neuer, Germany's goalkeeper, will be sidelined with their Champions League, last 16, first-leg clash against Liverpool at Anfield on February 19 rapidly approaching.

Neuer, 32, missed Friday's final training session, but according to Germany's top daily Bild, there is no fracture.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac is said to have seen the X-Ray on the team bus, which dampened spirits on the way to Leverkusen lagging six points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund in the table.

With Neuer ruled out, back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich will take over at Leverkusen having yet to play a single game this season.

However, the 30-year-old proved himself a capable stand-in last season, after Neuer fractured his foot in September 2017, as Ulreich ended up playing in 29 of Bayern's 34 league games and kept 12 cleansheets for the reigning German champions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer Bundesliga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp