Home Sport Football

I want Gareth Bale to perform how he knows he can: Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari

Madrid face a double-header against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals in the next month, as well as two legs against Ajax in the last 16 of the Champions League. 

Published: 03rd February 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Santiago Solari has challenged Gareth Bale to hit top form ahead of what could prove a defining period in Real Madrid's season. 

Madrid face a double-header against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals in the next month, as well as two legs against Ajax in the last 16 of the Champions League. 

After Alaves on Sunday, they also play city rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga before a third Clasico at the start of March. Madrid are 10 points adrift of Barca already and cannot afford to let the gap widen further. 

Bale has just come back after three weeks out with a calf injury but his return to the starting line-up is not guaranteed, given his team have won six out of their last seven matches. 

"The spotlight is always on Gareth," Solari said at a press conference on Saturday. "But I see him focused, connected, plugged in. 

"I want him to perform how he knows he can, like he did in the Club World Cup and against Roma. He is an important player for us and I think he is determined to do well." 

Madrid meet Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, three days after the game against Alaves, but Solari was reluctant to divert focus to the contest at the Camp Nou. 

He insists, however, that Madrid are used to big matches coming thick and fast at this stage of the season. 

"We are used to it, this team has experience of this at this time of year," Solari said. 

"First, you have to reach this stage in all three competitions, the aim is to keep all of them open. 

"We have already won the Club World Cup and we come into this period in good form, with energy, with the whole squad available, except (Jesus) Vallejo, who is about to come back. 

"We face this run of games with absolute tranquility." 

Madrid were thrashed 5-1 by Barcelona in their last outing at the Camp Nou in October, a match that led to Julen Lopetegui being sacked and Solari installed as his replacement. 

Asked how his team have progressed in the three months since, Solari said: "We are in a very good moment. The players are training well, enthusiastic, it is down to them. 

"They are a family, they say it themselves, and I think they are doing phenomenally well."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp