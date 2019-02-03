Home Sport Football

Wolves avoid cat-astrophe to beat Everton 3-1

Nuno Espirito Santo's side made it 10 goals in their past three Premier League outings as they capitalised on some generous Everton defending.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho, left, battles for the ball with Everton's Seamus Coleman and Theo Walcott, right, during the English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday Feb. 2, 2019. | AP

By AFP

LIVERPOOL: Wolves brushed off the ill omen of a black cat on the pitch at Goodison Park on Saturday to beat Everton 3-1 and extend the Merseysiders' bad luck.

Although Andre Gomes struck to cancel out Ruben Neves's early penalty, Raul Jimenez had the visitors back in front just before the break and Leander Dendoncker made sure in the 66th minute.

A black cat crossing in front of Wolves' goal in the second half might have been an omen suggesting Everton could get back into it but on the day they were second best.

The cat caused a lengthy delay as it scampered around the pitch but it offered no change to Everton's luck as thousands of the restless Goodison Park crowd headed for the exits long before full-time.

"Where I come from in Portugal the black cat is bad luck so I never want to see cats again," said Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Victory for Wolves puts them on 38 points and means they remain in seventh, five points ahead of ninth-placed Everton, who have now lost six out of their past nine Premier League matches.

