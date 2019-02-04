Home Sport Football

Karim Benzema helps Real Madrid close gap at the top

With Barcelona being held by Valencia, Atletico Madrid losing to Real Betis, Real Madrid's 3-0 win helped them gain ground.

Published: 04th February 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema scored his sixth goal in four games | AP

By AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid gained ground on both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in La Liga as Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior each scored in a 3-0 win over Alaves on Sunday.

Benzema, Vinicius and Gareth Bale started together for the first time and two thirds of the newly-dubbed 'BBV' delivered as Madrid capitalised on Barca being held by Valencia and Atletico losing at Real Betis.

Mariano Diaz, on as a substitute, added a third late on.

After 22 rounds, this is the first in which Madrid have been the only winners from the established three clubs, which is as much an indication of their own inconsistency as the sturdiness of Atleti and, particularly, Barca.

Madrid could now overtake Atletico if they win the city derby next weekend but the difference behind Barcelona, whom they face in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, is still a considerable eight points.

"We will fight for everything until the end," Solari said.

"Today there was a real hunger to cut the gap."

It may have been the 5-1 loss to Barca in October that proved the final straw for Julen Lopetegui but Alaves' 1-0 victory at Mendizorrotza, their first over Real in 87 years, was perhaps the team's rock bottom.

Benzema has been the revival's ringleader since and his latest goal was his sixth in four games, his best streak since January 2016.

The only La Liga player to have scored more in all competitions this season is Lionel Messi.

He did it starting alongside both Bale and Vinicius but it was the latter, not the former, that looks to be Benzema's most dangerous partner.

Bale endured one of his quieter nights and it was noticeable that while Benzema and Vinicius both departed to rousing ovations late on, there was a scattering of disgruntled whistles when the Welshman was replaced by Marco Asensio shortly after the hour.

"It was difficult," Solari said. "Alaves defended very well, they were determined and there weren't many spaces."

It was Vinicius' clever reverse pass through the legs of Carlos Vigaray that led to Benzema's opener as Sergio Reguilon was set free down the left, his cross ensuring the Frenchman could not miss.

Alaves defended so deep at times that Madrid's defence were playing more as creative midfielders but the visitors were not without chances on the break.

Tomas Pina took too long to shoot and Jony Rodriguez forced a smart save from Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid, though, ended any hopes of a comeback with 10 minutes left as Asensio picked out Vinicius at the back post.

The teenager controlled, picked his spot and put it there.

Mariano's diving header in injury-time from Isco's cross added a final flourish.

Morata makes debut in Atletico loss

Earlier, there had been another first for Atletico up front as Alvaro Morata made his debut but it ended in disappointment after a 1-0 loss to Real Betis.

Atleti could have reduced the deficit to three points at the top but Sergio Canales' second-half penalty means that Barcelona finish the weekend one point further ahead than when they started it.

"The match was clear," Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.

"A few chances for both teams, they took advantage of the penalty we gave them and that was enough."

Morata enjoyed the occasional link on the counter-attack with Antoine Griezmann but there was little to suggest the pair's chemistry will be instant.

Diego Costa is expected back from injury soon. Morata has limited time to stake his claim.

"In the few days that he has been with us, Alvaro has worked very well," Simeone said.

"Hopefully he can find a way to score goals, which is what we need."

Betis' penalty came after Filipe Luis put his hand up while anticipating a cross and looked away at the crucial moment.

Canales' shot clipped Jan Oblak's hand but nestled in the corner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Karim Benzema Barcelona La Liga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp