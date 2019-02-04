Home Sport Football

Santander winner stuns Inter, AC Milan hold Roma

Inter are still searching for their first win of 2019, being held to a goalless draw by Sassuolo and losing 1-0 to Torino in Serie A before exiting the Coppa Italia.

Published: 04th February 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti

Pressure continues to mount on Luciano Spalletti | AP

By AFP

MILAN: Federico Santander scored the winner as struggling Bologna stunned Inter Milan 1-0 to pile the pressure on coach Luciano Spalletti as Roma rescued a point with a 1-1 draw to AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico.

Santander's header gave new coach Sinisa Mihajlovic the perfect start as the relegation-threatened side earned their first win in over four months.

But Spalletti's Inter were booed off the pitch at the San Siro after their third-place cushion was cut to four points on city rivals AC Milan, who occupy the final Champions League berth, with Roma a further point back in fifth.

Paraguayan forward Santander broke through after 33 minutes with his header enough to seal just a third win this season and first since September 30.

Inter are still searching for their first win of 2019, being held to a goalless draw by Sassuolo and losing 1-0 to Torino in Serie A before exiting the Coppa Italia on penalties to Lazio in the San Siro this week.

"Unfortunately when we have to fight or to cope with difficulties we lack something, that bit of dash that can make you make a difference," said Spalletti.

"In any case, I repeat, I don't feel under scrutiny. The team is still behind me, I'm convinced," added the former Roma and Zenit St Petersburg coach.

The damage could have been worse but for a solid performance from goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, with captain Mauro Icardi proving wasteful, extending his goal drought in Serie A to six games.

Andrea Ranocchia was denied a late equaliser by Bologna keeper Lukasz Skorupski as the northern side reignited their push for top-flight survival.

'Slap in the face'

At the Stadio Olimpico, Roma eased the pressure on coach Eusebio Di Francesco still stunned by a 7-1 Coppa Italia whipping by Fiorentina.

AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta combined to set up fellow new boy Krzysztof Piatek to tap in after 26 minutes for his third goal in two outings.

But Roma piled on the pressure with AC Milan saved by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's heroics denying Patrik Schick and Edin Dzeko before the break.

Just after the interval Nicolo Zaniolo equalised for the hosts who were boosted by the return of veteran midfielder Daniele De Rossi.

Donnarumma again came to the rescue to frustrate Dzeko, while a searing Lorenzo Pellegrini header rattled the post, with Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen denying Diego Laxalt late.

"It's a pity we need a slap in the face before waking up," said Di Francesco.

"This was a positive response to Florence, but could never wipe out that game, even if we had won. The lads showed character and I hope it is yet another starting point."

Both Milan and Roma edge closer to Inter but Atalanta and Lazio have a chance on Monday to close in on the top four against Cagliari and Frosinone respectively.

Earlier Fiorentina battled back to share a point with Udinese.

The match was halted at the 13th minute as the fans remembered former Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who died before last year's game in Udine.

Danish defender Jens Stryger Larsen opened the scoring for Udinese in the 56th minute with Edimilson Fernandes levelling nine minutes later for a 1-1 draw.

Fiorentina are ninth, just five points off the Champions League places.

Paraguayan striker Toni Sanabria scored his second goal in as many games for Genoa since his loan move from Real Betis, in a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Serie A Inter Milan AC Milan Roma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp