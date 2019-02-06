Home Sport Football

Emiliano Sala's sister shares emotional snap of his dog awaiting his return  

The missing footballer's sister Romina posted a heartbreaking picture of his dog on Facebook and captioned it with the words 'Nala is waiting for you too.'

Emiliano Sala

Footballer Emiliano Sala and his best pal Nala. (Photo | Instagram, Facebook)

Though most fans have lost hope that footballer Emiliano Sala will be found alive, his four-legged best friend is still awaiting his return.

Argentinian footballer Sala has been missing since January 21 when his plane disappeared close to the Channel Islands. However, investigators have now found the plane's wreckage.

Sala's sister Romina posted a heartbreaking picture of his dog on Facebook and captioned it with the words 'Nala is waiting for you too.' The picture is a touching symbol of canine loyalty. 

Nala and Sala share a beautiful bond which is visible from the Cardiff City striker's Instagram posts. In one of his posts, he is seen hugging Nala. Another picture shows Nala closely listening to his master Sala's instructions. Nala would sure be missing his best pal. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emiliano Sala (@emilianosala9) on

 

A picture of Sala playing with Nala on a beach. He captioned it as 'peace' in Spanish. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emiliano Sala (@emilianosala9) on

British crash investigators have launched an underwater operation to recover a body spotted in the plane wreckage. An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) spokesperson said they are attempting to recover the body and if possible they will consider recovering the aircraft wreckage.

Sala's father Horacio earlier spoke of his shock on hearing the plane had been found, after a private search organised by the family.

"I can't believe it. It's a bad dream," he told Cronica TV from his home in Progreso, Argentina, before the news about the body's discovery was announced. 

