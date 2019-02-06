Home Sport Football

FA Cup: League Two Newport County set up Manchester City clash

After shocking Championship high-flyers Middlesbrough 2-0, they will now face City on February 16.

Published: 06th February 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Newport will now face Pep Guardiola's side in the fifth round (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Fourth-tier Newport County will take on Premier League champions Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup after shocking Championship high-flyers Middlesbrough 2-0 on Tuesday.

Robbie Willmott and Padraig Amond scored brilliant second-half goals for the Welsh side to secure a plum tie at home to Pep Guardiola's side on February 16.

Newport were more than worthy of their win as they dominated from start to finish under torrential rain at Rodney Parade and on a mudbath of a pitch that City will not relish.

"It's nothing more than we deserved tonight, we were absolutely outstanding," said Newport boss Mike Flynn. 

"They can match Championship players. I don't know what it is with them. We can play like that but not every week in League Two."

A penalty appeal for handball by Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton was waved away and 40-year-old Greek goalkeeper Dimitrios Konstantopoulos made a string of saves to keep Tony Pulis's side level at the break.

However, Konstantopoulos could not keep out Willmott's strike from outside the box two minutes into the second period and Amond fired a well-worked corner into the top corner 23 minutes from time to send Newport into the last 16 for the first time in 70 years.

"They were the better team, they ran all over us. It was men against boys. Forget the conditions, you have to match people and that's the real disappointment," said Pulis.

"Give them credit, they were fantastic tonight and they deserve their win."

Wolves survived another scare from League One Shrewsbury to set up a fifth round visit to Bristol City with a 3-2 win at Molineux.

But for Matt Doherty's stoppage-time equaliser, Shrewsbury would have knocked out the side that sit seventh in the Premier League when they first met in a 2-2 draw 10 days ago.

The Irish wing-back opened the scoring for Nuno Espirito Santo's men and then levelled just before half-time after goals from James Bolton and Josh Laurent had put the Shrews 2-1 in front.

Ivan Cavaleiro then completed the Wolves comeback in the second half.

Brentford will travel to Swansea for an all-Championship tie after seeing off non-league outfit Barnet 3-1.

And Steve McClaren's Queen's Park Rangers will host Watford next after goals from Nahki Wells and Matt Smith beat Portsmouth 2-0.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FA Cup Manchester City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp