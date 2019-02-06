In search of game time, Chencho hopes I-League return is temporary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With seven goals in the last I-League season, Chencho Gyeltshen was the breakout star as he guided Minerva Punjab to the title. During most of his media interactions, one phrase remained constant: My dream is to play in the Indian Super League (ISL).

That came true as Bengaluru FC signed the 22-year-old for the ongoing ISL edition. With an already imposing attacking line-up, the Bhutanese winger found it difficult to break into Carles Cuadrat’s team in the initial stages. When BFC’s main striker Miku got injured, Chencho was finally given his chance. The catch was that the coach made him operate as a No 9, a role he never played. The ‘Bhutanese Ronaldo’ as he is called by his fans back home, tried his best, contributing two goals which directly resulted in four points. One of them, an overhead kick in the dying seconds against NorthEast United FC, helped his club preserve their unbeaten status.

But after only 358 minutes of playing time, the team management and the player himself decided a loan move would be beneficial for all. Chencho now finds himself on NEROCA FC’s books. “I’m glad that I got a chance to fulfill my dream. I learned a lot. I’m comfortable cutting in from the left wing and having to play centrally proved quite difficult. I tried my best but things did not work out. The team management had a meeting with me and my agent and decided a loan move would help me play more,” he told The New Indian Express after training in Kolkata.

“NEROCA showed a lot of faith in me and even though only five matches are left, they really wanted me there. I’m really looking forward to getting back out on to the pitch again.”

NEROCA are currently fifth in the I-League and are set to face East Bengal on Thursday with Chencho set to make his debut. Only five points separate the top five teams and last year’s Forward of the Year has kept himself informed of the league positions. “The I-League has always been competitive but this year even more so. You want challenges as a player and my challenge is to ensure my club wins the remaining matches. I still believe the race is not over and all five have a chance.”

Does he feel that his dream of playing in the ISL is over and that he is not good enough to play at that level? “I know many people are thinking along those lines. But BFC assured me that this loan was just to ensure that I play more. I’m only 22 and they believe in my potential. All I want is to play regularly and enjoy myself out on the pitch.”