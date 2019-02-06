Home Sport Football

In search of game time, Chencho hopes I-League return is temporary

With seven goals in the last I-League season, Chencho Gyeltshen was the breakout star as he guided Minerva Punjab to the title.

Published: 06th February 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With seven goals in the last I-League season, Chencho Gyeltshen was the breakout star as he guided Minerva Punjab to the title. During most of his media interactions, one phrase remained constant: My dream is to play in the Indian Super League (ISL).

That came true as Bengaluru FC signed the 22-year-old for the ongoing ISL edition. With an already imposing attacking line-up, the Bhutanese winger found it difficult to break into Carles Cuadrat’s team in the initial stages. When BFC’s main striker Miku got injured, Chencho was finally given his chance. The catch was that the coach made him operate as a No 9, a role he never played. The ‘Bhutanese Ronaldo’ as he is called by his fans back home, tried his best, contributing two goals which directly resulted in four points. One of them, an overhead kick in the dying seconds against NorthEast United FC, helped his club preserve their unbeaten status.

But after only 358 minutes of playing time, the team management and the player himself decided a loan move would be beneficial for all. Chencho now finds himself on NEROCA FC’s books. “I’m glad that I got a chance to fulfill my dream. I learned a lot. I’m comfortable cutting in from the left wing and having to play centrally proved quite difficult. I tried my best but things did not work out. The team management had a meeting with me and my agent and decided a loan move would help me play more,” he told The New Indian Express after training in Kolkata.

“NEROCA showed a lot of faith in me and even though only five matches are left, they really wanted me there. I’m really looking forward to getting back out on to the pitch again.”

NEROCA are currently fifth in the I-League and are set to face East Bengal on Thursday with Chencho set to make his debut. Only five points separate the top five teams and last year’s Forward of the Year has kept himself informed of the league positions. “The I-League has always been competitive but this year even more so. You want challenges as a player and my challenge is to ensure my club wins the remaining matches. I still believe the race is not over and all five have a chance.”

Does he feel that his dream of playing in the ISL is over and that he is not good enough to play at that level? “I know many people are thinking along those lines. But BFC assured me that this loan was just to ensure that I play more. I’m only 22 and they believe in my potential. All I want is to play regularly and enjoy myself out on the pitch.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp