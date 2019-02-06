Home Sport Football

Marco Reus' thigh injury a worry for Dortmund as Tottenham challenge looms in Champions League

Reus went off after drilling in a superb free-kick, his 17th goal in all competitions this season, in Tuesday's shock German Cup home defeat by Werder Bremen.

Published: 06th February 2019 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Marco Reus

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus. | AP

By AFP

BERLIN: Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund face a nervous wait to see if top scorer Marco Reus will be fit for next week's Champions League clash at Tottenham Hotspur after the forward suffered a thigh injury.

Reus went off after drilling in a superb free-kick, his 17th goal in all competitions this season, in Tuesday's shock German Cup home defeat by Werder Bremen.

The injury-prone 29-year-old has scored in each of Dortmund's last four games in all competitions, but rates himself doubtful for Saturday's Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim.

It is Dortmund's last game before facing Spurs at Wembley next Wednesday in the last 16, first-leg tie with the return match in Dortmund on March 5.

"I can't say whether I can play at the weekend," said Reus with one eye on Hoffenheim, as Dortmund hold a seven-point lead in the Bundesliga table.

The loss of the fleet-footed Germany star against Spurs would be a massive blow for Dortmund as he has also created 11 goals after forging a potent partnership with England star Jadon Sancho.

Reus watched in frustration from the bench as Dortmund crashed out of the Cup on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw on Tuesday, and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will have noticed the problems Werder's attack caused Dortmund in defence.

"There weren't many games to go before Berlin (where the German Cup final is held), but now it's over and we brought it on ourselves," admitted Reus.

"I hope we learn from this. We have to be cleverer."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund Tottenham Hotspur Champions League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp