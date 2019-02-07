Home Sport Football

Jesse Lingard says 'old school' Manchester United back under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Lingard said United, currently two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League places, were setting their sights higher for next season.

Published: 07th February 2019

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, right, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates stadium in London, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has helped bring back "the old school Manchester United" and persuaded Jesse Lingard that they can mount a Premier League title challenge next season.

Jose Mourinho's December sacking was followed by the surprise appointment of Solskjaer until the end of the campaign.

The Norwegian has won nine of his 10 matches in charge in all competitions, with that unbeaten start to life in the dugout seeing United close the gap on the top four and excite the fans.

"Solskjaer and (assistant) Mike Phelan have brought back the old school Manchester United," the England midfielder told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper.

"They know the league and the club inside out, so to pass that on and get us playing how we are has been perfect. Solskjaer is doing very well, nobody can fault him.

"He got the players backing him straight away. He told us there are big expectations and pressure at this club but we have to deal with it and play like a real United team."

Lingard said United, currently two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League places, were setting their sights higher for next season.

"We will challenge for the title next season if we carry on how we are now," said the 26-year-old. "We're back to basics and winning games by grinding out results or scoring a lot of goals.

"As long as we're winning games, that's all that matters."

