Let girls have some fun and play football

Aditi Chauhan, 26, who is currently the captain and goalkeeper of the senior Indian national football team that created history by qualifying for the second round of next year’s Olympic, has many firsts to her credit. She is India’s first and only woman to play in the Premier League in the United Kingdom - West Ham United Football Club, the first Indian woman footballer to be awarded Asian Woman Footballer of the Year in 2016, and the first Indian to play professional Futsal League in the Maldives in 2016.

Having achieved all these without regular training and guidance, she has now teamed up with her mother Dr Shivani Chauhan to launch a platform, She Kicks Football Academy, for girls here in Dwarka, in the Capital. The Academy for the women and by the women where the team of fours – Aditi, head coach Neha Yadav, nutritionist and NIKE certified trainer Jyoti Burrett and Shivani - main goal is to provide a holistic football curriculum along with guidance and mentorship.

“It is an effort to empower the real she. We want to take beti bachao, beti padhao a step further and add beti khilao, himmat badhao. She Kicks wants more girls to take football as their profession. The academy has started its first centre at Gallant Sports Arena, BGS International School, Sector 5, Dwarka, New Delhi, and 11 girls are currently receiving training, and coaching from professional AFC and AIFF women coaches in a safe environment,” says Aditi.

Her mother adds that the holistic curriculum includes professional coaching (physical, mental, technical and tactical), fitness, health and nutrition classes. “Our aim is to promote talent and create awareness among girls and women players by giving them exposure through regular training sessions, tournaments, leagues and camps.

We will offer mentorship and guidance to budding footballers, and exposure to those keen on pursuing a career in sports, sports psychology, sports management, coaching, etc,” quips Shivani. Apart from preparing players at state and national level leagues, the academy also gives a platform to women coaches to develop their skills through coaching workshops, tournaments, and leagues, etc.

The academy conducts sessions thrice a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) for an hour and 15 minutes under different age groups - U13, U18 and Senior, and also trains underprivileged girls in Dwarka centre. “We also have plans to open more training centres all across India in the near future,” says Shivani.

So let the girls have some fun and play football. “It is the time to build and develop a community-driven sporting ecosystem which is more inclusive of women to fill the void and imbalance in Indian women’s sporting domain,” says Aditi in the parting.