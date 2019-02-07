Home Sport Football

Tottenham to play Arsenal at Wembley as new stadium wait goes on

Last month Spurs confirmed three more Premier League fixtures as well as the Champions League last-16 home leg against Borussia Dortmund would all take place at the national stadium.

Wembley Stadium

London's Wembley Stadium | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham will play their Premier League match against fierce London rivals Arsenal at Wembley on March 2 as their wait to move into their new stadium drags on.

In a statement on the club's official website, chairman Daniel Levy said the "next few weeks are pivotal" as Spurs look to finally complete the protracted move following the redevelopment around White Hart Lane.

"We can today report that remedial works on the safety systems in the new stadium are near completion and we shall then move forward to the final stages of testing the fire detection and alarm system and its integration with the other safety systems," the statement said.

"The success of this testing is critical to our ability to obtain a safety certificate and open the stadium.

"We can confirm, therefore, that we shall play our Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday 2 March at 12.30 pm at Wembley Stadium."

Following January's announcement that the matches against Watford, Newcastle and Leicester would all be held at Wembley, along with the home leg of their upcoming European tie on February 13, Spurs chairman Levy had apologised to fans for the continued delays.

"Once again, thank you all for bearing with us and for the great support we have received from so many different quarters," he said. "These next few weeks are pivotal."

Spurs, who host Leicester on Saturday, are third in the Premier League table, five points behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

