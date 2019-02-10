Chennaiyin roll back time, grab first home victory of the season

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: IN a throwback to last season, Chennaiyin FC, despite being under the cosh for most parts of the match and seeing very little of the ball, got the better of Bengaluru FC 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

The result does not change where both teams stand. While Bengaluru remain top with 31 points from 15, Chennaiyin are still bottom of the pile with eight points from as many games. Last year’s runners-up still need a win to guarantee themselves of a last-four spot.

John Gregory’s men employed the same trick they used to great effect against BFC last season: playing on the counter and defending deep. For once, their luck did not run out as they managed their first win at home this season. “BFC tend to bring out the best in us. The fans deserve this. The match took me back to last season and how we played then. Losing is a habit just like winning and I’m just glad that everyone played their hearts out and we finally got a result to show for our efforts,” the Englishman said.

The match was not a classic. Far from it as both teams remained cagey in the opening exchanges. The first chance fell to the visitors in the second minute. Xisco’s shot was parried to safety by Karanjit Singh.

Gregory was forced to make an early change as an injured Zohmingliana Ralte was replaced by Anirudh Thapa in the 19th minute.

Carles Cuadrat has spoken about how his team tend to begin passively. Their lack of cutting edge despite dominating possession was punished by the hosts.

Against the run of play, Jeje Lalpekhlua scored to give the defending champions the lead. Lack of communication led to CK Vineeth’s ball finding the Mizo striker, who finally managed to open his goalscoring account.

The goal gave them confidence as Chennaiyin got into the groove of things, managing to make passes stick. Things got even sweeter for Chennaiyin as Laldinliana Ralte’s inch-perfect cross found from the right found Gregory Nelson who doubled their advantage with a powerful header.

As the referee blew for the break, Carles Cuadrat must have felt a sense of deja vu. Just last match they were in the exact same scenario. His half-time team talk bore fruit as in the 57th minute, Xisco’s cross from the right found skipper Sunil Chhetri headed the ball past Karanjit.From then on, BFC tried to throw the kitchen sink at Chennaiyin but saw every effort repelled by some dogged defending.

BFC have lost momentum since the international break, losing for the second time in four matches. And the Spanish coach has cited squad rotation as one of the factors in the loss of form. “We got a lot of points in the beginning of the season playing the same set of players. Now we are almost close to the business end. And a lot of players have small niggles due to an accumulation of minutes. Even in the Asian Cup, players like Udanta (Singh) played all matches. We need to rotate and keep everybody fit.”